The Denver Nuggets, Jeff Green included, take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Green totaled three points in his last game, which ended in a 108-95 win versus the Heat.

We're going to examine Green's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 3.5 7.8 4.0 Rebounds 1.5 2.6 1.4 Assists 0.5 1.2 0.5 PRA -- 11.6 5.9 PR -- 10.4 5.4 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.4



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jeff Green Insights vs. the Heat

Green is responsible for attempting 4.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.9 per game.

Green's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, conceding 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per contest, 28th in the NBA.

Jeff Green vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 16 3 0 0 1 0 1 6/7/2023 17 4 0 1 0 0 0 6/4/2023 16 9 1 1 1 0 0 6/1/2023 11 4 1 0 0 0 0 2/13/2023 20 12 2 1 0 0 0

