Christian Braun NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 12
The Denver Nuggets, Christian Braun included, take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll examine Braun's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|4.5
|4.7
|3.2
|Rebounds
|1.5
|2.4
|1.6
|Assists
|0.5
|0.8
|0.5
|PRA
|--
|7.9
|5.3
|PR
|--
|7.1
|4.8
|3PM
|0.5
|0.4
|0.0
Christian Braun Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 4.1% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 3.8 per contest.
- Braun's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.
- On the glass, the Heat are sixth in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.
- The Heat give up 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.
- Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.
Christian Braun vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/9/2023
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/7/2023
|19
|15
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6/4/2023
|15
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6/1/2023
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/13/2023
|26
|10
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|12/30/2022
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
