The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, face the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown, in his most recent game (June 9 win against the Heat) put up 21 points.

With prop bets available for Brown, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 13.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 1.5 3.4 1.6 PRA -- 19 19.2 PR -- 15.6 17.6 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Bruce Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Bruce Brown has made 4.5 shots per game, which accounts for 10.0% of his team's total makes.

Brown is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the league.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per contest, 28th in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 30 21 4 2 3 1 1 6/7/2023 29 5 2 0 1 3 0 6/4/2023 27 11 5 0 1 0 2 6/1/2023 21 10 5 2 2 0 1 2/13/2023 32 16 2 3 3 0 0 12/30/2022 26 13 4 1 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.