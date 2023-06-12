Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Reds - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.417) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this season (39 of 64), with more than one hit 17 times (26.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 20 games this season (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.256
|AVG
|.222
|.287
|OBP
|.255
|.473
|SLG
|.363
|13
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|13
|25/6
|K/BB
|34/5
|9
|SB
|11
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.03 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.27 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.27 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
