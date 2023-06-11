The Baltimore Orioles (40-24) have a 2-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the Kansas City Royals (18-46) on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 1:35 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (7-3) to the mound, while Carlos Hernandez (0-3) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (7-3, 3.87 ERA) vs Hernandez - KC (0-3, 4.31 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Hernandez

The Royals will send Hernandez (0-3) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out -- in relief on Friday -- the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without surrendering a hit.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.31, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .218 batting average against him.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run intact.

Carlos Hernandez vs. Orioles

He will take the hill against an Orioles offense that ranks 15th in the league with 535 total hits (on a .248 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .417 (11th in the league) with 74 total home runs (12th in MLB play).

Hernandez has thrown two innings without giving up an earned run on one hit, while striking out three against the Orioles this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (7-3) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.87, a 2.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.317 in 13 games this season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 13 starts this season.

Gibson has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

The 35-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.87), 46th in WHIP (1.317), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kyle Gibson vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 240 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 490 hits, 25th in baseball, with 61 home runs (23rd in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Royals one time this season, allowing them to go 10-for-27 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI in 6 2/3 innings.

