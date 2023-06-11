How to Watch the Royals vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles head into the final of a three-game series against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.
- Kansas City is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 240 (3.8 per game).
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Royals rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.415 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Carlos Hernandez (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-1
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Cole Irvin
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Ben Lively
|6/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|-
|Griffin Canning
