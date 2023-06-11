Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles head into the final of a three-game series against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.

Kansas City is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 240 (3.8 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.415 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Carlos Hernandez (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles L 6-1 Away Brady Singer Cole Irvin 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away Carlos Hernandez Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels - Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels - Home - Griffin Canning

