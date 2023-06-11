On Sunday, Michael Massey (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .222 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

In 50.0% of his 56 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this year (25.0%), Massey has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had two or more.

In 14 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .266 AVG .185 .333 OBP .224 .392 SLG .250 6 XBH 2 2 HR 2 10 RBI 8 24/7 K/BB 32/4 2 SB 1

