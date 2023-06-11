Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .255 with eight doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 31 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.6% of those games.
- He has homered in one of 31 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this year (38.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (35.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|.306
|AVG
|.182
|.375
|OBP
|.245
|.452
|SLG
|.227
|7
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|16/7
|K/BB
|16/4
|4
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Gibson (7-3) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.87), 46th in WHIP (1.317), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.