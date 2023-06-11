On Sunday, Drew Waters (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has a home run and three walks while hitting .206.

Waters has picked up a hit in six games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this season.

Waters has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 .286 AVG .150 .333 OBP .227 .500 SLG .150 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings