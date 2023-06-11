Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .412, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 38 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.2% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.256
|AVG
|.214
|.287
|OBP
|.248
|.473
|SLG
|.351
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|12
|25/6
|K/BB
|33/5
|9
|SB
|11
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.17 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Gibson (7-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 3.87 ERA ranks 36th, 1.317 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
