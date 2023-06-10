The Baltimore Orioles (39-24) and the Kansas City Royals (18-45) will match up on Saturday, June 10 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with Cole Irvin getting the nod for the Orioles and Brady Singer taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +120. A 9.5-run total is set in the contest.

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Royals and Orioles game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 23 (74.2%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 20-4 (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Royals have come away with 15 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 11 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Royals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+110) Drew Waters 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

