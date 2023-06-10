Brady Singer will start for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles and Aaron Hicks on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.

Kansas City is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 239 (3.8 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The Royals rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.408 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Singer (4-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Singer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer Cole Irvin 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels - Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval

