Adam Frazier and the Baltimore Orioles will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino on Saturday.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Royals have +140 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -165 +140 9 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games). Kansas City games have gone under the set point total three times in a row, and the average total during this span was 7.8 runs.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (29.4%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 5-23, a 17.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 26 of its 63 games with a total this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-23 9-22 9-18 9-26 13-32 5-12

