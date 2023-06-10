Saturday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (39-24) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (18-45) at 4:05 PM (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 win for the Orioles, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Cole Irvin to the mound, while Brady Singer (4-4) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Royals' ATS record is 3-3-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in six of those contests).

The Royals have been victorious in 15, or 29.4%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 11 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (239 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Royals Schedule