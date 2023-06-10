Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final will see the Florida Panthers hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 lead in the series. Oddsmakers list the Golden Knights as the underdog in this matchup, giving them -110 moneyline odds against the Panthers (-110).

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has played 59 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

In the 24 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 15-9 in those games.

The Golden Knights have been made the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent 14 times.

Florida is 16-9 when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (64.0% win percentage).

Vegas has a record of 17-8 in games when bookmakers list the team at -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+105) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-175) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (-149) 3.5 (-105)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+145) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-161) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+140)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 3-7-0 6 2.4 2.5

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.8 4 2.1

