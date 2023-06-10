Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Maikel Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Orioles Player Props
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has eight doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .252.
- In 17 of 30 games this season (56.7%) Garcia has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 11 of 30 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|.306
|AVG
|.171
|.375
|OBP
|.222
|.452
|SLG
|.220
|7
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|16/7
|K/BB
|15/3
|4
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 29-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.