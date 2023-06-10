Iga Swiatek will meet Karolina Muchova in the French Open final on Saturday, June 10.

With -700 odds, Swiatek is the favorite against Muchova for this tournament final against the underdog, who is +525.

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, June 10

Saturday, June 10 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has an 87.5% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Karolina Muchova -700 Odds to Win Match +525 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 63.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.6

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

Swiatek advanced past Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 in the semifinals on Thursday.

Muchova advanced to the finals by taking down No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 on Thursday.

In her 61 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Swiatek has played an average of 18.5 games.

On clay, Swiatek has played 17 matches over the past year, totaling 18.4 games per match while winning 66.0% of games.

In her 35 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Muchova is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 55.3% of those games.

On clay, Muchova has played six matches and averaged 23.7 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Swiatek and Muchova have not competed against each other since 2015.

