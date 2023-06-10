Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Drew Waters -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Orioles Player Props
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .226 with a home run and two walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in six games this year (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Waters has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.286
|AVG
|.176
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.500
|SLG
|.176
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin will take the mound to start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 29-year-old left-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.