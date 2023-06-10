After the first round of the RBC Canadian Open, Akshay Bhatia is currently 14th with a score of -3.

Looking to place a wager on Akshay Bhatia at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Bhatia has finished below par nine times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Bhatia has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Bhatia has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 30 -7 256 0 10 2 2 $1.1M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Bhatia finished 14th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club will play at 7,264 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,299.

Bhatia will take to the 7,264-yard course this week at Oakdale Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,312 yards during the past year.

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia finished in the 35th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.30-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 20th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.14).

Bhatia shot better than just 29% of the field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Bhatia failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bhatia had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.3).

Bhatia's three birdies or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the field average of 4.5.

At that last competition, Bhatia's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Bhatia ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bhatia had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bhatia's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

