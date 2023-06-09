Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.328) this season, fueled by 57 hits.
- Pasquantino has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 60 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.3% of them.
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (15.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 of 60 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.344
|.348
|OBP
|.429
|.463
|SLG
|.639
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|6
|7/11
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 22nd, .849 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 30th.
