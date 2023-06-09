Women's Viking Open Nottingham Preview: How to Watch, Odds
There are 12 matches scheduled today in the Viking Open Nottingham, across three different tournament rounds, with No. 119-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik against No. 214 Iryna Shymanovich looking like the best matchup.
Viking Open Nottingham Info
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Date: June 10
- TV Channel: NBC
- Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre
- Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Who will win the Viking Open Nottingham?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Lizette Cabrera vs. Olivia Gadecki
|Qualification
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Simona Waltert vs. Arina Rodionova
|Qualification
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Joanna Garland vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse
|Qualification
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Sofia Kenin vs. Sonay Kartal
|Qualification
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Sophie Chang vs. Heather Watson
|Qualification
|7:45 AM ET
|Watson (-550)
|Chang (+325)
|Dayana Yastremska vs. Emiliana Arango
|Qualification
|7:50 AM ET
|Yastremska (-550)
|Arango (+333)
|Eden Silva vs. Marcela Zacarias
|Qualifying Qualification
|7:55 AM ET
|Silva (-125)
|Zacarias (-110)
|Naiktha Bains vs. Daria Snigur
|Qualification
|8:00 AM ET
|Snigur (-450)
|Bains (+275)
|Harriet Dart vs. Maddison Inglis
|Qualifying Qualification
|9:10 AM ET
|Dart (-190)
|Inglis (+135)
|Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Iryna Shymanovich
|Qualifying Qualification
|9:15 AM ET
|Mandlik (-155)
|Shymanovich (+110)
|Asia Muhammad vs. Amelia Rajecki
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:30 AM ET
|Muhammad (-350)
|Rajecki (+230)
|Emily Appleton vs. Katrina Scott
|Qualifying Qualification
|10:00 AM ET
|Scott (-190)
|Appleton (+135)
