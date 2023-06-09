The Kansas City Royals (18-44) hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the Baltimore Orioles (38-24), at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Orioles will give the ball to Tyler Wells (4-2, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Daniel Lynch (0-1, 4.35 ERA).

Royals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (4-2, 3.29 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (0-1, 4.35 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

Lynch (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

He has a 4.35 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .262 against him over his two games this season.

Lynch will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

The Orioles' Wells (4-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.29 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .178 in 12 games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.

Wells has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 22nd, .849 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 30th.

Tyler Wells vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 237 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They are batting .230 for the campaign with 61 home runs, 23rd in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 3-for-21 with three home runs and four RBI in six innings this season.

