Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (38-24) will host Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (18-44) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday, June 9, with a start time of 7:05 PM ET.

The Royals are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Orioles (-185). An 8-run total is set for the contest.

Royals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells - BAL (4-2, 3.29 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (0-1, 4.35 ERA)

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 22 (73.3%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 7-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (87.5% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles have a 3-1 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (30%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious four times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Jackie Bradley Jr. 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

