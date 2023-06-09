Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will try to find success against Daniel Lynch when he starts for the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Orioles (-190). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 2-8-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Royals have put together a 3-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in seven of those contests).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (30%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 4-14 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of its 62 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-23 9-21 9-18 9-25 13-31 5-12

