Friday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (38-24) and Kansas City Royals (18-44) going head-to-head at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on June 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tyler Wells (4-2) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (0-1) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' ATS record is 3-4-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those games).

The Royals have won in 15, or 30%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a mark of 4-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (237 total, 3.8 per game).

The Royals have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule