The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) heading into their NBA Finals game 4 with the Miami Heat (44-38) currently includes only one player. The playoff matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, June 9 from FTX Arena.

The Nuggets will seek another victory over the Heat following a 109-94 win on Wednesday. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets to the win with a team-high 34 points. Jimmy Butler notched 28 points in the Heat's loss.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Nuggets have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 116 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.2 points more than the 115.8 they've scored this year.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets put up 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 211

