The Denver Nuggets will play the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Nuggets average six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Denver has a 48-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Nuggets are posting 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are in road games (112.2).

In home games, Denver is giving up 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than in away games (115.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better at home this season, draining 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Nuggets Injuries