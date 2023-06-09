How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 4
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets will play the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Nuggets average six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- Denver has a 48-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Nuggets are posting 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are in road games (112.2).
- In home games, Denver is giving up 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than in away games (115.3).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better at home this season, draining 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
