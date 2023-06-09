Michael Porter Jr. be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter, in his previous game (June 7 win against the Heat) produced two points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Porter's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 17.4 12.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 8.6 Assists -- 1.0 1.9 PRA 17.5 23.9 22.6 PR 16.5 22.9 20.7 3PM 1.5 3.0 2.4



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

Porter is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Porter's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 21 2 7 0 0 0 0 6/4/2023 26 5 6 0 1 0 0 6/1/2023 43 14 13 1 2 2 0 2/13/2023 33 17 6 0 5 1 1 12/30/2022 25 10 6 3 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.