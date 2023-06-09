Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Michael Massey -- hitting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .227 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Massey has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Massey has driven in a run in 14 games this year (25.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.4%).
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.245
|AVG
|.196
|.323
|OBP
|.208
|.358
|SLG
|.196
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/1
|1
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (72 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.29), first in WHIP (.849), and 30th in K/9 (9.2).
