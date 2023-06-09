Maikel Garcia -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .253 with eight doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (24.1%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this year (41.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 29 games so far this year.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .306 AVG .162 .375 OBP .220 .452 SLG .216 7 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 2 16/7 K/BB 14/3 4 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings