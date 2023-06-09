Mackenzie McDonald has a match versus Borna Coric coming up next in the Libema Open round of 16. McDonald has +2200 odds to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Libema Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

McDonald at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

McDonald's Next Match

After his 6-4, 6-3 win over Ilya Ivashka on Tuesday, McDonald will face Coric in the round of 16 on Wednesday, June 14 at 9:50 AM ET.

McDonald has current moneyline odds of +110 to win his next matchup versus Coric. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on McDonald? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

McDonald Stats

In the Round of 32, McDonald was victorious 6-4, 6-3 against Ivashka on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old McDonald is 26-28 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament title.

McDonald is 2-3 on grass over the past year.

In his 54 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, McDonald has averaged 24.6 games.

On grass, McDonald has played five matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 30.4 games per match while winning 49.3% of games.

McDonald has won 25.3% of his return games and 77.2% of his service games over the past 12 months.

McDonald has claimed 85.7% of his service games on grass over the past year and 12.0% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.