Lynx vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
At Target Center on Friday, June 9, 2023, the Indiana Fever (1-5) hope to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ION.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-3.5)
|162
|-155
|+135
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-3.5)
|162.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-3.5)
|162.5
|-170
|+130
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lynx (-3.5)
|163.5
|-155
|+122
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lynx vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Lynx have covered twice in games with a spread this season.
- The Fever have won all three of their games against the spread this year.
- Minnesota has been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Indiana has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread each time.
- Lynx games have gone over the point total twice this season.
- This year, games featuring the Fever have hit the over twice.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.