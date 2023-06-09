The Denver Nuggets, Jeff Green included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on June 7, Green produced four points in a 109-94 win against the Heat.

Below, we dig into Green's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 4.5 7.8 4.2 Rebounds 1.5 2.6 1.5 Assists 0.5 1.2 0.5 PRA -- 11.6 6.2 PR -- 10.4 5.7 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.4



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jeff Green Insights vs. the Heat

Green has taken 5.9 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 4.6% and 4.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Green's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jeff Green vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 17 4 0 1 0 0 0 6/4/2023 16 9 1 1 1 0 0 6/1/2023 11 4 1 0 0 0 0 2/13/2023 20 12 2 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.