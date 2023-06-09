Christian Braun be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Braun, in his most recent game (June 7 win against the Heat) posted 15 points.

In this article we will dive into Braun's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 4.5 4.7 3.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 1.8 Assists 0.5 0.8 0.5 PRA -- 7.9 5.6 PR -- 7.1 5.1 3PM 0.5 0.4 0



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Christian Braun Insights vs. the Heat

Braun has taken 3.8 shots per game this season and made 1.9 per game, which account for 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Braun's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Christian Braun vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 19 15 4 1 0 0 1 6/4/2023 15 6 1 3 0 0 3 6/1/2023 8 0 1 1 0 0 0 2/13/2023 26 10 4 4 1 0 1 12/30/2022 3 0 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.