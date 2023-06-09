Bruce Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 9
Bruce Brown and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 8:30 PM ET.
Let's break down Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|11.5
|11.8
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|4.1
|Assists
|--
|3.4
|1.6
|PRA
|--
|19
|17.5
|PR
|13.5
|15.6
|15.9
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|1.1
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat
- Brown is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.
- He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- The Heat concede 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.
- The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.6 assists per game.
- Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.
Bruce Brown vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/7/2023
|29
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6/4/2023
|27
|11
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6/1/2023
|21
|10
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2/13/2023
|32
|16
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|26
|13
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
