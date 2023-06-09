The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is hitting .234 with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

In 59.0% of his games this season (36 of 61), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (26.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.1% of his games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (50.8%), including five games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .247 AVG .212 .287 OBP .246 .483 SLG .364 10 XBH 5 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 17/5 K/BB 17/3 4 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings