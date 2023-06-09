Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race slate on Friday, June 9 includes action that can be seen on Fubo. For a complete list, along with information on how to watch or live stream it all, see the article below.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch the Door Dash 250 - Practice

  • Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch the New England Nationals - Round 1

  • Series: NHRA Drag Racing
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

