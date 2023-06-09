How to Watch Auto Racing Streaming Live - Friday, June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race slate on Friday, June 9 includes action that can be seen on Fubo. For a complete list, along with information on how to watch or live stream it all, see the article below.
Auto Racing Streaming Live Today
Watch the Door Dash 250 - Practice
- Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Watch the New England Nationals - Round 1
- Series: NHRA Drag Racing
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
