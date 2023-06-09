Angels vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 9
The Los Angeles Angels (34-30) and Seattle Mariners (30-31) clash in AL West play, on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Shohei Ohtani (5-2) for the Angels and Luis Castillo (4-3) for the Mariners.
Angels vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (5-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (4-3, 2.55 ERA)
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani
- The Angels will send Ohtani (5-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits to the Houston Astros.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, a 3.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.014 in 12 games this season.
- He's going for his sixth straight quality start.
- In seven starts this season, Ohtani has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
Shohei Ohtani vs. Mariners
- The Mariners are batting .226 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .374 (27th in the league) with 63 home runs.
- The Mariners have gone 3-for-19 with an RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.55, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.
- Castillo is looking for his fourth straight quality start.
- Castillo will try to extend a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 12 appearances this season.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.55), eighth in WHIP (.976), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
Luis Castillo vs. Angels
- The opposing Angels offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is seventh in the league with 557 total hits and seventh in MLB play with 308 runs scored. They have the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.428) and are fifth in all of MLB with 86 home runs.
- In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Angels this season, Castillo has a 0 ERA and a 0.706 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .105.
