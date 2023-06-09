Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Denver Nuggets hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Gordon put up 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 109-94 win against the Heat.

In this article, we look at Gordon's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 16.3 11.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 5.7 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.4 PRA 21.5 25.9 21 PR 18.5 22.9 17.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Gordon has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 10.7% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gordon's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per contest, 14th in the league.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 34 11 10 5 0 0 1 6/4/2023 38 12 7 2 2 1 0 6/1/2023 36 16 6 1 0 1 0 12/30/2022 33 11 5 3 0 0 2

