Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 56 hits.
- Pasquantino has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 59), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.5% of his games this year, Pasquantino has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 of 59 games (37.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.263
|AVG
|.344
|.348
|OBP
|.429
|.463
|SLG
|.639
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|6
|7/11
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
- Cabrera (4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing batters.
