Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Nicky Lopez (batting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .230 with three doubles, two triples and 12 walks.
- Lopez has had a hit in 12 of 28 games this season (42.9%), including multiple hits three times (10.7%).
- He has not gone deep in his 28 games this season.
- In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 28 games (17.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.130
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.333
|.261
|SLG
|.313
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|6/5
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (18.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Cabrera (4-4) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
