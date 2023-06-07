On Wednesday, Nicky Lopez (batting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .230 with three doubles, two triples and 12 walks.

Lopez has had a hit in 12 of 28 games this season (42.9%), including multiple hits three times (10.7%).

He has not gone deep in his 28 games this season.

In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 28 games (17.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .130 AVG .250 .310 OBP .333 .261 SLG .313 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 6/5 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 16 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings