The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto and his .571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has nine doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .298.

Pratto enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 36 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Pratto has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in five of them (13.9%).

He has scored in 13 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 .314 AVG .500 .400 OBP .538 .571 SLG .500 5 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 15 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings