The Minnesota Lynx (1-6), on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Barclays Center, face the New York Liberty (4-2). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on YES App.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: YES App

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Arena: Barclays Center

Lynx vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty are winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).

The Lynx have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

New York has not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Minnesota has been an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

So far this season, two of Liberty games have hit the over.

This year, games featuring the Lynx have gone over the point total twice.

