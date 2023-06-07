The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Murray, in his last game (June 4 loss against the Heat) put up 18 points and 10 assists.

In this article we will look at Murray's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 20.0 27.9 Rebounds 5.5 3.9 5.5 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.3 PRA 37.5 30.1 39.7 PR 30.5 23.9 33.4 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.8



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat

Murray has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 14.7% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Heat have given up 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 39 18 4 10 3 0 1 6/1/2023 44 26 6 10 2 0 1 12/30/2022 34 14 2 6 1 0 0

