On Wednesday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.069 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .136.
  • Bradley has gotten a hit in 11 of 37 games this year (29.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • Bradley has driven in a run in four games this season (10.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 37 games (21.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
.257 AVG .111
.350 OBP .143
.371 SLG .148
4 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 0
6/4 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 17
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (11.8%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.8%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
