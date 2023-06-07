Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Marlins - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Drew Waters and the Kansas City Royals take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera) at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .241 with a home run and a walk.
- Waters enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
- In six of eight games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Waters has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, one per game).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
