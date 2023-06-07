Bruce Brown will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown put up 11 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 111-108 loss against the Heat.

Below, we dig into Brown's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 12.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.2 Assists -- 3.4 1.9 PRA 16.5 19 18.5 PR 14.5 15.6 16.6 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.1



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per contest.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 27 11 5 0 1 0 2 6/1/2023 21 10 5 2 2 0 1 2/13/2023 32 16 2 3 3 0 0 12/30/2022 26 13 4 1 2 0 0

