The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.335) this season, fueled by 56 hits.

Pasquantino has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.1% of them.

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Pasquantino has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.0%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (12.1%).

In 22 games this year (37.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 16 .263 AVG .344 .348 OBP .429 .463 SLG .639 10 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 6 7/11 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 26 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

