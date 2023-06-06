The Miami Marlins (33-28) aim to continue their four-game winning streak when they square off against the Kansas City Royals (18-42) on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (4-4, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.19 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (4-4, 4.05 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.19 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

The 39-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.

Greinke is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Greinke will aim to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (4-4) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, a 3.90 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.350 in 12 games this season.

He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 41st, 1.350 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.