Player prop bet options for Luis Arraez, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Kansas City Royals at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 16 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI (56 total hits).

He has a .255/.335/.450 slash line on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Cardinals May. 29 3-for-5 0 0 2 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 57 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .233/.267/.420 slash line so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Luzardo Stats

Jesus Luzardo (4-4) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Luzardo has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 25-year-old's 4.05 ERA ranks 41st, 1.350 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Padres Jun. 1 5.1 4 5 5 8 1 at Angels May. 26 5.0 7 1 1 7 1 at Giants May. 21 5.0 6 6 6 8 1 vs. Nationals May. 16 6.0 5 1 1 7 1 at Diamondbacks May. 9 6.0 7 1 1 5 2

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 83 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run, 19 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .399/.450/.495 on the year.

Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .579 with four doubles, a walk and nine RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 5-for-5 1 0 5 8 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 53 hits with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He's slashing .245/.326/.532 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics Jun. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 3 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Padres May. 31 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

